Parts of a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Denver have been stolen

DENVER (AP) — A large Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Denver has been vandalized. Police are trying to determine if racial bias was involved. The Denver Post reports several pieces of the marble and bronze “I Have a Dream” memorial were stolen from City Park sometime Tuesday. The missing pieces include a bronze torch and angel, as well as a bronze panel that depicted Black military veterans. Artist Ed Dwight created the memorial in 2002. It features a bronze statue of King and smaller statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass. The Denver Police Department’s Bias-Motivated Crime Unit is investigating.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.