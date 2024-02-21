Orchids as muse: Flowers and fashion mix inside the NY Botanical Garden’s conservatory

The orchid show at the New York Botanical Garden this year is a whimsical mix of fashion and flower creations. There are multitudes of diverse orchids and accessorizing plants. And there are fashion-inspired floral designs from Hillary Taylour for Collina Strada, Olivia Cheng for Dauphinette, and Kristen Alpaugh for Flwr Pstl. Dauphinette’s floral dresses on mannequins are arranged on a staircase with mirrors surrounded by orchids. The plant-based outfits are made of colorful living material, including their headdresses and hair. Flwr Pstl’s mannequins have a ’60s vibe with colored sunglasses, vibrant colors and iridescent, painted anthurium plants as accessories. The exhibition runs through April 21.

