Jill Biden is announcing $100 million in funding for research and development into women’s health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is set to announce $100 million in funding for research and development into women’s health. It’s the first major deliverable from the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research. The initiative was announced last year and is led by the first lady. The $100 million is coming from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H. Biden was announcing the ARPA-H Sprint for Women’s Health during an appearance Wednesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The first lady says women don’t know enough about their health because the research has been underfunded. She says the new White House initiative aims to change that.

