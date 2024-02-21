Israel intercepts an apparent Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has intercepted an apparent attack by Houthi rebels near the port city of Eilat. Sirens sounded Thursday morning over Eilat and videos online showed what appeared to be an interception in the sky. The Israeli military said its Arrow missile defense system carried out the interception but didn’t say what was fired or where it originated. The Yemeni rebels did not immediately claim the attack, but it has targeted the port city in the past in its campaign of assaults over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

