Harvard condemns student and faculty groups for posting antisemitic cartoon

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has condemned what it called a “flagrantly antisemitic cartoon” posted on social media by student and faculty groups that advocate for Palestinian liberation. Harvard’s Undergraduate Palestinian Solidarity Committee took responsibility, apologizing for what it acknowledged is an antisemitic trope and blaming it on ignorance and a lack of oversight. The Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine also apologized, saying it’s contrary to their values. The image was removed, but not before it prompted a storm of criticism that Harvard isn’t doing enough to protect its Jewish community.

