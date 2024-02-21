Dartmouth College to honor memory of football coach Teevens with celebration, athletic complex name

Dartmouth College will honor the memory of its winningest football coach by adding his name to its athletic complex next fall. Buddy Teevens, known nationally for his efforts to make football safer, died in September of injuries he had sustained in a bicycle accident six months earlier. The Ivy League school announced Wednesday that it will host a community celebration honoring Teevens on May 18, on the field where he was known to regularly grab a shovel and clear off the “D” at midfield after snowstorms. On Oct. 5, the school will hold a dedication ceremony to name the stadium the “Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field” when the football team plays its first Ivy League game of the season against the University of Pennsylvania.

