After 2-year-old girl shoots self, man becomes first person charged under Michigan’s gun storage law
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man whose 2-year-old daughter shot herself in the head with his revolver pleaded not guilty after becoming the first person charged under the state’s new law requiring safe storage of guns. John Potbury, Genesee County’s deputy chief assistant prosecuting attorney, says a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 44-year-old Michael Tolbert when the Flint man was arraigned Monday on nine felony charges, including one count of violation of Michigan’s gun storage law. Tolbert became the first person charged with violating the law, which took effect on Feb. 13. His daughter shot herself the next day. The girl remains hospitalized in critical condition.