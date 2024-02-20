The UK’s Prince William appeals for an end to the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible

LONDON (AP) — Prince William, the heir to the British throne, has called for an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. He stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as the House of Commons prepares for a vote on that issue on Wednesday. It is unusual for members of the royal family to say anything about highly charged issues such as the conflict in Gaza for fear of being drawn into political debates. But William used careful language focused on universal humanity rather than taking sides.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.