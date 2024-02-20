Divers find body in Texas river of Audrii Cunningham, 11, who had been missing since last week

LIVINGSTON, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say they found the body of an 11-year-old girl who had been missing since last week and will charge a friend of her father who lived on her family’s property with murder. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons on Tuesday afternoon announced the body of Audrii Cunningham was recovered by divers from the Trinty River. The girl’s family had reported the girl missing Thursday after she failed to return after school to their home in Livingston, north of Houston. Authorities arrested a man on Friday described a person of interest in the case. Lyons said authorities are now preparing an arrest warrant for the man, 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, on a recommended charge of capital murder.

