Suspect in Colorado campus killing was roommate of 1 of the victims, police say
By JESSE BEDAYN and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Police say a student arrested in the deaths of two people found shot in a Colorado college dorm room was the roommate of one of the victims. Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Jordan is suspected of killing 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday. Police say Jordan lived with Knopp at the university. Police haven’t released a possible motive. Jordan is from Detroit. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan is being represented by an attorney from the state public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.