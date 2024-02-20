South Korea orders striking doctors to return to work as their walkouts burden hospital operations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has officially ordered thousands of striking doctors to return to work immediately. By law, the order could lead the doctors to face legal punishment if they don’t end their walkouts, which have caused numerous cancellations of surgeries and other treatments at hospitals. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that about 7,800 medical interns and residents have walked off their jobs to protest the government’s push to recruit more medical students. The ministry says the government issued an official order for most of the striking doctors to return to work. If they refuse to abide by the order, they could face up to three years in prison.

