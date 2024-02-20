Republican dissenters sink a GOP ‘flat’ tax plan in Kansas by upholding the governor’s veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A broad Republican plan for cutting taxes in Kansas is dead. Enough members of the GOP-controlled Legislature concluded Tuesday that the plan would favor wealthy taxpayers too much and upheld Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto. The vote in the House was 81-42, leaving GOP leaders three votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override Kelly’s veto last month. The GOP plan would have cut income, sales and property tax cuts by nearly $1.6 billion over the next three years. Republican leaders haven’t been able to get past Kelly’s strong opposition to their plan to move Kansas to a single-rate personal income tax from the current three-tier tax.

