Mississippi grand jury decides not to indict ex-NFL player Jerrell Powe on kidnapping charge

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has decided not to indict former NFL player Jerrell Powe after he was arrested on a kidnapping charge in 2023. His attorney told The Associated Press on Monday that he received notification from a district attorney’s office in December that a grand jury had declined to issue an indictment to send Powe to trial. Police said Powe and another person were arrested at a bank in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland after a man alleged he had been taken against his will. Powe played defensive tackle for the University of Mississippi from 2008 to 2010. He played three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and one for the Houston Texans.

