Maine wants to lead in offshore wind. The state’s governor says she has location for a key wind port

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says a state-owned site on the coast of Maine will serve as the location of an offshore wind port critical to developing the nation’s first floating offshore wind power research array. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill last year that aims to see Maine procure enough energy from offshore wind turbines to power about half its electric load by 2040. An offshore wind port is a key component of that effort and the research array. Mills said Tuesday the state has selected state-owned Sears Island, about 117 miles northeast of Portland, as the preferred site for the port facility.

