EU welcomes Polish plan to address concerns about democratic backsliding

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior European Union officials are welcoming a plan by Poland’s new government to address concerns about democratic backsliding. If implemented, they say the plan to roll back political influence over the judiciary could end legal wrangling that’s threatened to suspect Poland’s EU voting rights and blocked it from receiving billions in EU funds. Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova says the plan “is a step in the direction which might lead to the closure” of the legal procedure.

