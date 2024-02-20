China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing suspended Chinese death sentence

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A China-born Australian democracy blogger will not appeal his suspended death sentence imposed by a Beijing court, with his family saying a legal challenge would be detrimental to his welfare. Yang Hengjun was found guilty of espionage and sentenced two weeks ago to death with a two-year reprieve. Such sentences are often commuted to life in prison after the two years. A statement from Yang’s family and close friends on Wednesday said they strongly supported the 58-year-old’s decision to waive his right to appeal. They said an appeal would fail and only the delay the possibility of Yang receiving adequate medical care. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government respected the “difficult decision” Yang had made to waive his appeal rights.

