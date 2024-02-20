Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film. All are to be directed by Sam Mendes. For the first time, the Beatles are giving full life and music rights to a movie project. Sony Pictures announced Monday a deal that may dwarf all music biopics that have come before it, with the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr spread out over a quartet of films. The films are expected to roll out theatrically in 2027, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in cinemas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.