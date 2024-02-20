American Airlines is raising bag fees and changing how customers earn frequent-flyer points

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is raising bag fees and pushing customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points. American said Tuesday that checking a bag on domestic flights will rise from $30 now to $35 online, and it’ll be $40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from $40 to $45 both online and at the airport. American says it hasn’t raised bag fees since 2018. American Airlines also says that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or partner airlines or approved travel sites if they want to earn frequent-flyer points. Corporate travelers won’t be affected by the change.

