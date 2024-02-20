A Dutch court has rejected a final argument in a legal battle over former Russian oil giant Yukos

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam court has rejected Russia’s final argument in a years-long legal battle over a $50 billion arbitration award. The case is centered on claims by former shareholders that the Kremlin deliberately bankrupted Russian oil giant Yukos to silence its CEO, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin. A panel of international arbitrators ruled in 2014 that Moscow seized control of Yukos in 2003 by deliberately crippling the company with huge tax claims. It ordered Russia to pay the former shareholders $50 billion. Tuesday’s ruling by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal rejected a final ground of appeal filed by Russia — alleging fraud by former shareholders.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.