Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis has killed a woman and wounded five other victims. the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital, including a woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The wounded victims included a woman and three men, who all were listed in stable condition. Police say a sixth man traveled separately to a hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting and was listed in critical condition. Investigators believe an altercation between two groups of people at the restaurant escalated to gunfire. There were no immediate arrests.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.