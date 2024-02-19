Suspect arrested on murder charges in deaths of 2 people in a Colorado college dorm

DENVER (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect on murder charges in connection with the shootings of two people who were found dead in a dorm room last week at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan without incident on two counts of first-degree murder. The two victims were identified 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp. Knopp was a student at the university. Police said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other, not a random attack at the school. Each victim was shot at least once.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

