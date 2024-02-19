Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car in a show of their special ties, North Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car for his personal use in a demonstration of their special relationship. North Korea and Russia have boosted their cooperation significantly since Kim and Putin had a summit last year. The state media report Tuesday didn’t say what kind of vehicle the gift was or how it was shipped. Observers said it could violate a U.N. resolution that bans supplying luxury items to North Korea. Kim is known to possess many foreign-made luxury cars believed to have been smuggled into his country.

