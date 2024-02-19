Missouri House votes to ban celebratory gunfire days after Chiefs’ parade shooting
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House has passed a ban on celebratory gunfire in cities less than a week after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The bipartisan-supported bill passed Monday after a tearful and confrontational debate between Republicans and Democrats over the best way to address last week’s shooting. House Democrats earlier that day called for more regulations on guns. Majority Leader Jon Patterson says House Republicans support gun rights. But he says Republicans should be open to talking, including about gun laws. Police have said a dispute may have led to last week’s shooting. Authorities have not made any indication that the gunfire was celebratory.