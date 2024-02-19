Italy to try Egyptian officials again for 2016 torture and death of Italian student Giulio Regeni

ROME (AP) — Four high-level Egyptian security officials are going on trial in the 2016 abduction, torture and slaying of an Italian doctoral student in Cairo. Tuesday’s opening hearing marks the second time the four Egyptians have been prosecuted in an Italian court in absentia. In 2021, a Rome judge halted the trial on the day it opened, arguing there was no certainty that the defendants had been officially informed that they were charged in the death of Giulio Regeni. Regeni’s body was found on a highway days after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on Jan. 25, 2016. He was in Cairo to research union activities among street vendors as part of his doctoral thesis.

