Body camera captures dramatic rescue of infant by deputy at scene of car crash in Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy says he was just doing his job when he quickly came to the aid of a mom and two children in a car crash and performed chest compressions on an infant until it resumed breathing. Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove’s heroics on Feb. 8 were captured on body camera footage. The deputy was traveling on a state highway near Englewood that night when a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, Musgrove opened a rear passenger door and pulled one child from a booster seat. He brought the second child out in her car seat, remaining focused and poised as he revived her.

