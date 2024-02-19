Argentina’s poverty levels hit 20-year-high in January, says a private study

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A study by the Catholic University of Argentina released over the weekend says that poverty levels in Argentina skyrocketed to 57.4% in January, the highest rate in 20 years. The report quickly unleashed a clash of accusations between Argentina’s former Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and the government of President Javier Milei, who came to power announcing a series of shock measures aimed at tackling the country’s severe crisis. According to the report, about 27 million people in Argentina are poor and 15% of those are mired in “destitution,” meaning they cannot adequately cover their food needs.

