After fallout in China, Messi insists politics had nothing to do with missing game in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Lionel Messi has made another conciliatory gesture to fans in Hong Kong and mainland China by releasing a video on social media to explain why he didn’t play in an exhibition match this month, and insisted that there were no political reasons behind his decision. Messi disappointed fans in Hong Kong and the city’s government after he remained on the bench during a match between Inter Miami and a local team on Feb. 4. Messi and Inter Miami said he had a groin injury, but the grievances have spread to mainland China after he played for 30 minutes in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe days later. As criticism ramped up on Chinese social media, the sports bureau in Hangzhou canceled next month’s friendly between Nigeria and World Cup champion Argentina.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.