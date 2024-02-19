A NY-bound flight is forced to return to Toronto because of fire

TORONTO (AP) — A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a “burnt electrical smell” in the cockpit. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says Endeavor Air Flight 4826 left Toronto’s Pearson International Airport the morning of Feb. 3 and was headed to JFK airport in New York when the flight crew declared an emergency. A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, which owns Endeavor Air, says in a statement that technicians later replaced the plane’s windshield and windshield heating unit.

