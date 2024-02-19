A migrant who piloted a dingy that sank in the English Channel is found guilty of manslaughter

LONDON (AP) — An asylum-seeker who piloted an inflatable dingy that ripped apart while crossing the English Channel to the U.K., killing four passengers, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Ibrahima Bah, from Senegal, was at the helm of an unseaworthy boat carrying at least 43 migrants from France to the U.K. on December 14, 2022. Prosecutors said the inflatable dingy, which had no safety equipment such as flares or a radio, should not have had more than 20 people on board. Four migrants drowned when the boat took in water shortly after it left the French coast. A jury found Bah guilty of four counts of manslaughter and of facilitating illegal entry to the U.K. He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

