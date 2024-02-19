75th George Polk Awards honor coverage of Middle East and Ukraine wars, Supreme Court and Elon Musk

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is being honored with George Polk Awards for Foreign Reporting and Photojournalism for its coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas. Polk winners were announced Monday in 13 categories. In all, five of the prestigious journalism prizes were for coverage of the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine wars. The winners will be honored in April as the awards mark their 75th anniversary. The prizes were created in honor of CBS reporter George W. Polk, who was killed while covering the Greek civil war. They are awarded by Long Island University.

