South Korea doctors submit resignations in a spat with the government over school admission quotas

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Trainee doctors in South Korea have begun resigning en masse in protest of a government plan to increase the number of medical students. Their action Monday reportedly caused delays in surgeries and other treatments at hospitals, but no major disruptions have occured. Health authorities say it’s urgent to have more doctors considering South Korea’s fast-aging population. But doctors say the government must use available resources to raise medical fees and resolve other problems first. Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo expressed “deep worries” over the trainee doctors’ action. He said the government ordered them to continue working.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.