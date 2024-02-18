Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference to showcase its support for the war-torn country
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has pledged long-term partnership in the reconstruction Ukraine at a conference held ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion as Tokyo seeks to showcase its commitment for the support of the war-torn country. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal heads his country’s delegation of more than 100 government and corporate officials. PAbout 300 people and 80 companies were to attend from the two countries. Japan wants to advocate its objection to Russia’s invasion and support for Ukraine amid fear of China’s growing military actions in the region.