Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college dorm being investigated as homicides, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say the deaths of two people who were shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will be investigated as homicides. The Colorado Springs Police Department says in a social media post that the shootings Friday morning do not appear to be murder-suicide. The victims, who were not immediately identified, were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Police say the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once. A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex. The school about 69 miles south of Denver remained closed for the day.

