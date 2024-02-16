Top diplomats from US, China hold ‘constructive’ talks on issues dividing them

MUNICH (AP) — The State Department says the top U.S. and Chinese diplomats held a “candid and constructive” discussion on issues including Taiwan, Russia’s war against Ukraine and synthetic opioids. The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi marks the latest and highest-level meeting between the two sides since President Joe Biden held talks late last year in California. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait as well as expanding on nascent counternarcotics efforts. Blinken also raised concerns about Chinese support for Russia’s defense industrial base that Washington sees as helping Moscow’s military operations against Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.