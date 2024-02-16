Polish prime minister says his country and Finland want changes on EU border policies on migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his country will upgrade the wall on its border with Belarus to better insulate the frontier against unauthorized migration. Donald Tusk also said on Friday that Poland and Finland both see the need for changes in the European Union’s asylum legislation, which he called “inadequate” in face of the migration challenges. He spoke alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, following talks on regional security. Tusk said both countries are in favor of tough European policy toward illegal migration and want to cooperate with other nations in the region to strengthen their borders and defenses in response to Russia’s and Belarus’s repressive policies that have pushed unauthorized migration into the EU.

