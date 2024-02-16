North Carolina removes children from a nature therapy program’s care amid a probe of a boy’s death

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say they’re removing all children from the care of a nature-based therapy program nearly two weeks after the death of a 12-year-old New York boy. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that this action “needed to be taken to ensure the health and safety of the children” at Trails Carolina. Officials say parents have been notified and the children will temporarily be taken into the Transylvania County Department of Social Services’ care. Trails Carolina did not immediately comment. The cause of the boy’s Feb. 3 death is pending, but the sheriff’s office says that the pathologist who conducted the autopsy told investigators his death appeared not to be natural.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.