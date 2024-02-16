Nikki Haley’s request for Secret Service protection one step away from final approal
By MEG KINNARD and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top congressional leaders have recommended that Nikki Haley receive protection from the U.S. Secret Service after she reported a growing number of threats during her 2024 presidential campaign. That’s according to, a person familiar with the matter. The person said the panel of leaders voted in favor of granting the protective detail after considering the seriousness of the threats and reviewing national polling data. The recommendation has been forwarded to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who will make the final decision. Haley’s campaign has not detailed threats received, but her events are often interrupted by protesters, and there have been at least two false police calls to her South Carolina home. She requested the protection earlier this month.