Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wants more focus on team during final stretch now that NCAA record is broken

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More scoring records are in sight for Caitlin Clark, but right now the Iowa superstar is looking forward to a break from the chase. She passed Kesley Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader Thursday night, putting up a school-record 49 points in a 106-89 win over Michigan and running her career total to 3,569. Clark said the record merits celebration. But she said the best part of basketball season is coming and that the team is the main thing rather than chasing records.

