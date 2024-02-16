Baltimore County police officer indicted on excessive force and other charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore County police officer is accused of using excessive force when he pepper sprayed a handcuffed suspect in the face and closed him inside a hot patrol car. Zachary Small has also been charged with reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and multiple counts of assault. Small is a 19-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. A grand jury indictment against him was filed this week. His attorney Brian Thompson said Small is presumed innocent and asked the public to “withhold judgment until the facts come out at trial.” Two other officers were also charged with misconduct in office.

