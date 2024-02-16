At start of Lunar Year of the Dragon, China seeks to assert its own interpretation of cultural icon

BEIJING (AP) — At the start of the Lunar Year of the Dragon, China is seeking to assert its interpretation of the cultural icon that dates back centuries in both Eastern and Western cultures. The Lunar New Year holiday that began on Feb. 10 is celebrated in countries across Asia and among communities abroad, although China continues to insist that it be called Chinese New Year. Each year is named after an animal in the Chinese zodiac, with this year being that of the dragon. Chinese state media this year have pushed for the use of the term “loong,” a version of the anglicization of “dragon,” as part of an effort to emphasize how China views the mythical creature as auspicious and brave.

