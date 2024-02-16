Americans divided on TikTok ban even as Biden campaign joins the app, AP-NORC poll shows
By HALELUYA HADERO
Associated Press
President Joe Biden’s campaign is embracing TikTok to court younger voters ahead of the presidential elections, but U.S. adults have mixed views about whether the video-sharing app should even operate in the country. A new poll by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a three-way split when it comes to banning the app. The poll shows 31% of U.S. adults would would favor a nationwide ban on TikTok use, while 35% say they would oppose that type of action. An additional 31% of adults say they neither favor nor oppose a ban on the social media platform, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.