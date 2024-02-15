Wyoming standoff ends over 24 hours later with authorities killing suspect in officer’s death

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer is dead after standoff lasting over 24 hours at a home in northern Wyoming. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says police in Sheridan shot the man Wednesday as he fled the home carrying a weapon. Department agents and police did not release the man’s identity or describe the weapon, saying the shootings are being investigated. Sheridan police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday while trying to give the man a trespass warning. The man fled and barricaded himself in the house a few blocks away.

