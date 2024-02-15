Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on constitutional amendment to limit diversity efforts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A constitutional amendment supported by Republicans that attempts to limit diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Wisconsin was up for its first vote in the Legislature on Thursday. The measure up for Assembly approval is the latest effort targeting DEI efforts nationwide, but it’s a long way from becoming law in Wisconsin. It must also pass the Senate this year and then the full Legislature next session, before it would go to a statewide vote to be added to the Wisconsin Constitution. The proposal would prohibit state and local governments from discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to anybody on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.

