Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook ‘Does This Taste Funny”

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert’s next book will be light on politics, if not always light on the palate. Celadon Books announced Thursday that “The Late Show” host and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert, have collaborated on a cookbook. “Does the Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves,” is to be published on Sept. 17. The book includes more than 100 recipes, from “Stephen’s Kindergarten Soup” to “The Colbert Bump Cocktail,” with an emphasis on the Lowcountry cuisine of the Colberts’ native South Carolina. The comedian’s previous books include “I Am America (And So Can You!)” and “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t.”

