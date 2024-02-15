Norwegian mass killer loses second attempt to sue the state for an alleged breach of human rights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, has lost his second attempt at suing the state for what he said was a breach of his human rights. Breivik, who changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, has been held in isolation since he began serving his prison sentence in 2012. He argued that this amounted to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights. Oslo City Court rejected his claim. The judge ruled that Breivik had good physical prison conditions and relatively great freedom in everyday life.

