New York redistricting panel approves new congressional map with modest changes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s bipartisan redistricting commission has approved a new congressional map that makes modest changes to three competitive districts but doesn’t substantially alter the rest of the state’s lines. The map proposal was approved Thursday. It now moves to the Democrat-dominated Legislature, which can approve the plan or reject it and draw its own lines. It’s unclear exactly when lawmakers would meet to vote on the commission’s map. New York’s congressional redistricting process has been closely watched this year because suburban races in the state could have outsize influence on which party controls the House after the November elections.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press

