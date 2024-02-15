New Hampshire Senate rejects enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the New Hampshire Constitution has failed. This time it it happened in the Senate. State law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy except when the mother’s health or life is in danger or there is a fatal fetal anomaly. The Republican-led House voted earlier this month 193-184 in favor of a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights up to that threshold. But that was short of the majority needed to advance the proposal. On Thursday, the Republican-led Senate rejected a similar measure outright. The Senate voted 14-9 along party lines against a more broadly worded proposal to add language to the constitution protecting “personal reproductive autonomy.”

