Man charged with beheading father carried photos of federal buildings, bomb plans, DA says

The suburban Philadelphia man charged with decapitating his father and posting a video online in which he holds up the severed head had a device with photos of federal buildings and apparent instructions for making explosives when he was arrested. The Bucks County District Attorney on Thursday charged Justin Mohn with a dozen new charges in the death last month of his father, Michael Mohn. According to prosecutors, Justin Mohn fatally shot his father with a pistol he bought the day before and then used a kitchen knife and machete to decapitate Michael Mohn at the Levittown house where they both lived. Justin Mohn then recorded a video in which he holds up his father’s head and identifies him as a 20-year federal employee.

