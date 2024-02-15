Man accused of killing deputy makes first court appearance

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of killing a Tennessee deputy and wounding another during a traffic stop last week had made his first court appearance. News outlets report that 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Blount Sessions Court Judge William K. Brewer assigned the public defender’s office to represent DeHart when the defendant said he did not have a lawyer. DeHart was arrested Tuesday in Knoxville after a five-day search. Authorities say he is accused of fatally shooting Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan and wounding Deputy Shelby Eggers during a traffic stop last week.

