London’s iconic underground map is getting an update, with 6 new names and colors

LONDON (AP) — London’s iconic underground train map is getting a major update. The city’s mayor has announced a plan to rename the suburban rail network into six new lines. They will all have new colors too. The hope is that the rebranding of the London Overground, which currently is shown as an orange line, will make travel in the capital easier. Mayor Sadiq Khan said Thursday that in re-imagining the map, “we are also honoring and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture.” Transport for London expects the full rebranding to be completed by the end of the year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.